Paddington 2

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: UK | 103 min | PG | DCP | Dir. Paul King

Fri April 13 | 5:30 PM

Sat April 14 | 5:30 PM

Sun April 15 | 3:00 PM

Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. - IMDB.

