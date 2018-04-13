Paddington 2
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: UK | 103 min | PG | DCP | Dir. Paul King
Fri April 13 | 5:30 PM
Sat April 14 | 5:30 PM
Sun April 15 | 3:00 PM
Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen. - IMDB.
