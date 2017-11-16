press release: JIN-WEN YU DANCE & the UW-MADISON DANCE DEPARTMENT present Page 20, a contemporary, cross-cultural, multi-media dance concert, featuring the award-winning choreography of Professor Jin-Wen Yu who celebrates 20 years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department.

Yu will present new and previous choreography, including multimedia by Tingyi Lin as well as Yu's last solo performance and the first dance he ever set at UW-Madison. In addition to company members Yun-Chen Liu, Collette Stewart, Janelle Bentley, and Molly Hodgson, this concert will also feature talented students from the UW-Madison Dance Department.

The concert’s first half features a 50-minute work titled “Paging," part of a larger project to be premiered in Madison in 2019. "Paging" includes a solo, trio, quartet, two quintets, and a group section. The second half begins with a duet titled “Two,” a sensually-charged and physically-engaging piece performed by Yun-Chen Liu and Lauren John which explores the interplay of two female bodies with great partnering work. Yu's emotional solo performance “Departure” follows. The last piece is an award-winning ensemble work titled “Drifting.” Yu created the piece in 1997, which won regional and national gala awards from the American College Dance Festival.

Page 20 will be performed Thursday, November 16 and Friday November 17 at 8:00 p.m. There will be a matinee performance on Saturday November 18 at 2:30 p.m. All performances take place in the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue, Madison WI. Tickets are available online through the Campus Arts Box Office at www.uniontheater.wisc.edu, by phone at (608) 265-ARTS (2787), or in person at Memorial Union, First Floor, 800 Langdon Street, Madison, WI. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students and seniors. There will be tickets available at the door in Lathrop Hall starting one hour before the performance. All tickets are reserved seating.

There will be a reception in the Virginia Harrison Parlor, Lathrop Hall with the choreographer and performers immediately following Friday’s evening show. Refreshments will be served.

About Jin-Wen Yu

Jin-Wen Yu, EdD & MFA, Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor in the UW-Madison Dance Department, has created, performed, directed, and produced more than 100 works for the stage in the Americas and Asia, including 45 commissioned works for professionals and institutes. Dr. Yu has also presented, performed, and taught at dance festivals both nationally and internationally. Before his study in the U.S. he was a dance member of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre. In 1999, he founded the Madison-based Jin-Wen Yu Dance. The company has performed throughout the US and internationally. Dr. Yu has received numerous grants, honors, commissions, residencies, and awards such as the NEA grant, Outstanding Dance Artist Award from Taiwan, Wisconsin Arts Board Choreographer Award, the first Madison CitiARTS Commission Signature Grant, Chinese Information and Culture Center in New York, Dane County Arts among others. Yu was invited to perform a solo at UNESCO in Paris for the Celebration Concert of the 2005 International Dance Day. His works and performances have been praised in many major newspapers: “…he creates long lines and big ideas through subtle gestures…the result is extraordinary” Fort Worth Star- Telegram; “(Yu) moves with an athleticism and a grace befitting a star.” The Boston Globe; “ ...his artistry allows him to participate in the divine...throughout the concert he demonstrates that he’s achieved mastery.” Chicago Reader among others.

Acknowledgments & Support

This project is supported by the Graduate School of UW-Madison, the Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorship, the UW-Madison Dance Department, and the friends of Jin-Wen Yu Dance.