press release: Connectict artist Paige Mostowy's installation this would have meant something once explores the parallels of memory and associations made through projection, audio and a series of collages created over the past two years. Intermingling the passage of time with the petulance of perspective, audio and video will be used as partial descriptors of instances. Found 8mm footage is manipulated to create a familiar, yet anonymous recollection for the viewer, while a telephone provides audio as a partial descriptor imbedded within a flawed perspective. Likewise, the collages offer a perspectival shift of the past sourced from vintage magazines and found photographs. Through the installation, disjointed aspects come together to explore the stagnated nature of memory and longing through three convergent mediums.

this would have meant something once opens Friday, May 5, 2017 with a reception from 5 to 9pm. The installation will be on view through May 27, 2017.