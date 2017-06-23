The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Ablebody

$17 ($15 adv.; ages 18+). Presented by Majestic Live & True Endeavors.

press release: The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have long set the benchmark for big-hearted, idealistic pop songs. On their forthcoming LP, they push beyond their many inspirations and embrace their role as indie-pop heroes in their own right. Showcasing the deft songwriting of front-man Kip Berman, The Pains’ fourth album is their most confident and accomplished. After three critically-acclaimed records—2009’s The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, 2011’s Belong, and 2014’s Days of Abandon, which received praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone—they have put together a new collection of songs that possess a timeless grandeur, deeper and more satisfying than anything the band has done since their iconic debut.