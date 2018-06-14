Paint Night
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release:
Enjoy an evening of painting in the scenic Allen Centennial Garden. A Wheelhouse Studios artist instructor will guide the group on painting a live flower arrangement hand-picked from the Garden. Supplies are included along with light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments.
$25 for non-members | $20 for members
