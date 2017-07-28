Paint Night

press release: Ready to channel your inner artist and raise money for Friends of Lake Wingra? Paint Bar is hosting a benefit for Friends of Lake Wingra and half of all class registrations will be donated! No painting experience necessary, you will be guided step-by-step to create a painting.

7:00 - 9:00 pm, Friday, July 28, Paint Bar, 1224 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

$35, price includes all painting supplies. Drinks and food available for purchase separately.

Friends of Lake Wingra is a small non-profit group made up of experienced and professional environmentalists working to protect local water sources, particularly Lake Wingra. Their aim is to improve the health of the lake and maintain the integrity of all the water sources that feed into it. Since 1998, they have implemented projects throughout the watershed to engage with the community and promote clean water. This work is for the benefit of the plants and animals that live there and for the health and enjoyment of all of Madison.