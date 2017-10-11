press release: Neighborhood House is hosting a Paint Night at Wheelhouse Studios. We will be painting a Starry, Starry Madison Night from 7-9pm on Wednesday, October 11. Early bird tickets are $10 and will be sold until October 1. After October 1, tickets are $15. Paint for a great cause! All proceeds go to Neighborhood House's programs that help all people in the community. Check out the Facebook event here: https://www.facebook. com/events/1177404759027895 or call 608.255.5337 to reserve a spot. For more information about Neighborhood House, check out neighborhoodhousemadison.org.