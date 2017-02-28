Paint Nite

Village Lanes, Monona 208 Owen Rd., Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Join the non-profit organization the Madison Needs Network board for a Paint Nite Fundraiser! Cash bar will be available and bowling alley with have food for purchase. 

Madison Needs Network Mission:  The Madison Needs Network will support community needs by mobilizing resources, collaborating with other nonprofits, and by connecting individuals to help sustain a thriving community.

Proceeds from Paint Nite will go towards our current campaign: WINTER NECESSITIES: Supporting Individuals Experiencing Homelessness - Fall/Winter 2016A change in seasons means a new set of needs for vulnerable citizens.  As we approach the winter months, the Madison Needs Network will be collecting and distributing cold-weather supplies to individuals experiencing homelessness.  Items most in need are socks, hand warmers, foot warmers, foil-lined emergency blankets, and military surplus wool blankets.  

Village Lanes, Monona 208 Owen Rd., Monona, Wisconsin 53716

