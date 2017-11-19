press release: Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue is holding a Paint Your Pet! Paint a portrait of a pet as a gift for a friend or for yourself. Experienced artists/teachers from Wine Canvas You will help you make a masterpiece of your own.

Sunday, November 19th, starting at 1pm to approx. 3pm at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes (2121 E Springs Dr, Madison). Cost to attend is $60. Make sure you send a clear photo upon registration. Register at: www.winecanvasyou.com/paint_ your_pet

For further information: sfts.events@yahoo.com,