Pal-entine's Day Party

Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:Madison NOW Pal-entine's Day Party and Open House

A Galentine’s Day party, coined "Pal"-entine's to be inclusive for all friends and allies of Madison NOW!

Tuesday, February 13, 6–8 pm, Lakeside Street Coffeehouse, 402 W Lakeside Street

Enjoy fab food, drinks and feminist crafts!

Learn all about Madison NOW

Check out all the rad feminist fun we have in store for 2018

Get involved and become a member!

