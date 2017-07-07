Palm, Palberta

× Expand Palm

$12 ($15 ages 18+). Presented by Majestic Live. Doors 8 pm.

press release: Philadelphia four-piece Palm, by way of New York's Hudson Valley, have announced their new EP Shadow Expert, their first release with Carpark Records, due out June 16th. With all the success that came with their debut LP Trading Basics (coverage in Pitchfork, Stereogum, Fader. Noisey, Spin, Rolling Stone, among others) Palm continues to play rock music backwards. The new EP bears a certain methodology, though there is a tendency towards impulse which seems almost violently opposed to it. The band deals willfully in contradictions like this. The elements of any given song fit together like slightly melted puzzle pieces, serving up rigidity and looseness in equal measure. Palm songs imply architecture, but their compositional structures are somehow bound by different rules of physics than the ones we know. Get a glimpse of the EP in the first song "Walkie Talkie."