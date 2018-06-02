Pancake Breakfast
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Join us for our Bourbon Barrel Maple Syrup Release & Pancake Breakfast! Our newly released Bourbon Barrel Maple Syrup will be available for purchase and supply is limited so get here early before it's gone!! 10% of proceeds will be donated to Verona Hometown Days
9:00 am-12:00 pm, Saturday June 2, 2018, Yahara Bay Distillers 6250 Nesbitt Road #200 Fitchburg, WI 53719
$10 Adults, $7 Kids (4-12), Free for kids 3 and under
