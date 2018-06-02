Pancake Breakfast

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Join us for our Bourbon Barrel Maple Syrup Release & Pancake Breakfast! Our newly released Bourbon Barrel Maple Syrup will be available for purchase and supply is limited so get here early before it's gone!! 10% of proceeds will be donated to Verona Hometown Days

9:00 am-12:00 pm, Saturday June 2, 2018, Yahara Bay Distillers 6250 Nesbitt Road #200 Fitchburg, WI 53719

$10 Adults, $7 Kids (4-12), Free for kids 3 and under

https://www.facebook.com/events/1715750305160161/

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
608-275-1050
