Sunday, May 21st, 2017 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm McFarland Fire & Rescue Station(5915 Milwaukee St McFarland, WI 53558)

Cost: $7 Adults / $4 Children. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, and juice while supporting the EMTs of McFarland Fire & Rescue. Meet your local EMTs and firefighters. McFarland Fire & Rescue vehicles will be on display.