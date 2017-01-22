Pancake Breakfast

Oregon Area Senior Center 219 Park St. , Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

press release: Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 will be cooking the food for the Oregon Area Senior Center Pancake Breakfast this Sunday, January 22, 2017, from 7:00am to noon, at 219 Park Street in Oregon.

Menu: pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, apple sauce, and a beverage (coffee, tea, milk, orange juice).  $6 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

All proceeds benefit older adults in the Oregon School District intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally in their quests to remain independent and in the community.

Oregon Area Senior Center 219 Park St. , Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

608-835-5801

