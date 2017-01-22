press release: Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 will be cooking the food for the Oregon Area Senior Center Pancake Breakfast this Sunday, January 22, 2017, from 7:00am to noon, at 219 Park Street in Oregon.
Menu: pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, apple sauce, and a beverage (coffee, tea, milk, orange juice). $6 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.
All proceeds benefit older adults in the Oregon School District intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally in their quests to remain independent and in the community.
