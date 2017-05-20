press release: JOIN US FOR OUR THIRD ANNUAL PANCAKE BREAKFAST! This year’s event will be held on May 20th, 2017, from 9:30am to Noon, at Food Concepts, Inc., located at 2551 Parmenter Street in Middleton (right off the Pheasant Branch bike trails).

The menu includes pancakes with 20 fun topping options, sausage, fruit, milk, coffee and orange juice.

Suggested donations are $5.00/person, or a maximum of $20.00 per family for families of 4 or more. Children under 3 are free!

There will be music, including a performance by The Krause Family Band. Other fun activities will include balloons, outdoor games (weather permitting) and face painting--kids are welcome!

Proceeds from this year’s Silent Auction will help with maintenance of our 5.5-acre site and existing structures. Funds raised will also go to help cover pre-development costs related to our proposed construction and expansion.