France | 1946 | DCP | 91 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Julien Duvivier

Cast: Michel Simon, Viviane Romance, Paul Bernard

The acclaimed first screen adaptation of Georges Simenon’s novel Monsieur Hire stars French cinema stalwart Simon as a reviled voyeur who is framed for a murder by the woman he adores. This film noir masterpiece by one of French cinema’s finest directors has been given a vivid new DCP restoration. “If I were an architect and I had to build a monument to the cinema, I would place a statue of Julien Duvivier above the entrance" (Jean Renoir).

Special Presentations: Spring 2017 is filled with numerous special repertory screenings. Our lineup includes several new restorations, including new DCPs of Julie Dash’s landmark movie Daughters of the Dust, Juzo Itami’s uproarious food comedy Tampopo, and Julien Duvivier’s terrific thriller Panique. We will also present a new DCP of the long-thought-lost RKO proto-disaster movie Deluge which will screen as part of a “flood and fire” double feature with a 35mm print of another RKO super production, The Last Days of Pompeii. Other 35mm showings include the ultra-rare "Moment in Time" cut of animator Richard Williams' magnum opus, The Thief and the Cobbler; Ingmar Bergman’s film of Mozart’s The Magic Flute and two fine IB Technicolor prints of Francis Ford Coppola’s two 1974 releases (and Best Picture Oscar nominees) The Godfather Part II and The Conversation. Plus an evening of musical Vitaphone shorts and live musical performance; Al Pacino in William Friedkin’s controversial Cruising; and two very different Cannon Films adaptations of an Elmore Leonard crime novel classic (52 Pick-Up), made only two years apart!

