× Expand Artist Panmela Castro

press release: Live painting and fundraising event!

FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 6pm - 9pm

Rio de Janeiro based artist and change-maker Panmela Castro is a world renowned creative entrepreneur who's artwork spotlights the female body in dialogue with the urban landscape and questions of otherness and binary gender. Her powerful imagery appears on exteriors in ten countries around the world, from right here in Madison (Willy St Co-op East) to Paris, Israel, Austria, Brazil and more.

Watch Panmela Castro create a painting in house and enter the silent auction for a chance to take home an original painting, the proceeds benefit Rede NAMI, Castro's non-profit women's/human rights organization.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a themed live painting facilitated by Marzen, which will be donated to DAIS of Dane County.

Featuring the artwork of local artists:

Deanna Antony • Gwen Avant • Jennika Bastian

Jenie Gao • Jerry Jordan