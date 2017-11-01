Pan's Labyrinth

Set against the social, political and cultural landscape of the times, Chasing Trane, a film by John Scheinfeld, brings saxophone great John Coltrane to life, as a man and an artist. The film is the definitive look at the boundary-shattering musician whose influence continues to this day. Stay after the film for a discussion with Madison area saxophone greats Hanah Jon Taylor, Performer and Owner of Cafe Coda, and Les Thimmig, Performer and Professor of Saxophone at UW-Madison; jazz expert Steve Braunginn, co-host of Strictly Jazz Sounds on WORT; and Professor Emeritus from the UW-Madison School of Music, world-renowned jazz pianist, and recording artist Joan Wildman. About Indie Lens Pop-Up: Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on the PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders, and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics to family and relationships. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation. Can't attend in person? Find Independent Lens on Facebook for information on our online Pop-Up events. This series is a partnership between ITVS, WPT, and Madison Public Library.