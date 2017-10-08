Paoli Fall Festival

press release:

Sunday October 8, Events throughout town 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sponsored by the Paoli Merchant Association.

Hayrides 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Artist Reception - Zazen Gallery, 12 - 4 p.m.:“Traces in the Snow…A portfolio of limited edition prints of watercolors chronicling my journey along the Wisconsin Ice Age Trail.” by Dick Fayram.Zazen will have an opening reception for a new artist, Richard Fayram: Watercolor Landscapes. His profession is landscape architecture and the watercolors have that sensibility. Zazen will provide refreshments, as well as Dick's homemade hard cider.

Artist Demonstrations - Abel Contemporary Gallery, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Two Madison ceramic artists, Ryan Myers and Brian Kluge, will be at Abel Contemporary Gallery demonstrating carving and wheel throwing techniques. Ryan Myers, known for his carving will be there from 11am – 3pm and Brian Kluge of Midwest Clay Project will be displaying wheel throwing from 11am – 1pm

Wine and Cheese Tasting - Paoli Schoolhouse Shops and Café, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Cheese tasting with pairing of local Wollersheim wines.

Beer Tapping - The Hop Garden, 11 a.m.: Tapping of Harvest Moon Pumpkin Ale

Chili Cook Off - The Hop Garden, 12 p.m.: All Proceeds go to a Clean Up Fund for the Sugar River in Paoli. Winners will be announced at 2:45

Live Music - The Hop Garden, 12p.m. - 3p.m.: OBJ and Third Rail Band

Bags Tournament - The Hop Garden, 1 p.m.: 12 Teams (24 people)

Meat Raffle - The Hop Garden, 2 p.m.

Madison Brass Band - The Hop Garden, 3p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sugar River Kettle Corn Stand - The Hop Garden, 11 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Wine and Boozy Cupcakes - Cottage Goddess, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Woodcut Printing - Paoli Print & Frame Shop, 10a.m. - 5p.m.: Paoli Print and Frame Shop will have a woodcut display, showing the technique with wood blocks, and will be giving away small woodcut prints with an additional purchase.

Therapy Donkeys - Mill Park, Sponsored by Cluck, 12p.m. - 2p.m.: Barb Hinkley and her therapy donkeys will be at the Mill Park during the Fall Festival.

Egg-Centric Recipes - Cluck, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Cluck will feature samples and recipes celebrating Egg-Centric Autumn Recipes.

Artist Talk - Cluck, 2p.m.: Artful Animals/Pet Portraits by Ashley Sheridan will open on Sunday, with a reception and artist talk about her method for capturing an animal’s personality on canvas, and how to work with an artist on a pet portrait.

Cheese Tasting - Landmark Creamery, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Help welcome Landmark Creamery to Paoli. Enjoy samples of their award-winning cheese and talk with owners Anna and Anna.

Henna Tattoos - Mill Park, Sponsored by Sugar River Outfitters, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Information and special rates. Sugar River Outfitters will have a table set up in the park all day and temporary henna tattoos by Magnolia.

Drawing - Paoli Mercantile, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: DRAWING for a Paoli Road Mercantile Gift Certificate. Participants will need to draw a picture of Paoli Road Mercantile or a self portrait as an entry to the drawing.

Pie Tasting - Paoli Bread & Brat Haus, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.