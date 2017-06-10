Parade of Homes
press release: The Madison Area Builders Association presents the 2017 Parade of Homes on June 10-25! As always, we are very proud of our builders and developers for putting on what is sure to be a great showcase.
Even if you're not interested in building a new home, tour all 37 beautiful homes and find inspiration for your own home - the style trends will be evident! Rich colors, textures, handpainted tiles, and mixed metals are just a few of the trends we're seeing. (By the way, brushed gold metal is back, in a big way!)
Visit all seven Parade neighborhoods. There is sure to be one within a short driving distance, no matter where you live in the Madison area.
- Heritage Gardens at Erickson Farms - DeForest
- Kilkenny Farms - Waunakee
- The Legend at Bergamont - Oregon
- Nordic Ridge - Stoughton
- Savannah Brooks - DeForest
- Westbridge - Waunakee
- Windsor Gardens - Sun Prairie Area
Get some friends together and make a day of it - 1 day, 7 sites, 37 homes, 99 miles!
