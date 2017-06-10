Parade of Homes

press release: The Madison Area Builders Association presents the 2017 Parade of Homes on June 10-25!  As always, we are very proud of our builders and developers for putting on what is sure to be a great showcase.

Even if you're not interested in building a new home, tour all 37 beautiful homes and find inspiration for your own home - the style trends will be evident!  Rich colors, textures, handpainted tiles, and mixed metals are just a few of the trends we're seeing.  (By the way, brushed gold metal is back, in a big way!)

Visit all seven Parade neighborhoods. There is sure to be one within a short driving distance, no matter where you live in the Madison area.

  • Heritage Gardens at Erickson Farms - DeForest
  • Kilkenny Farms - Waunakee
  • The Legend at Bergamont - Oregon
  • Nordic Ridge - Stoughton
  • Savannah Brooks - DeForest
  • Westbridge - Waunakee
  • Windsor Gardens - Sun Prairie Area

Get some friends together and make a day of it - 1 day, 7 sites, 37 homes, 99 miles!

608-288-1133

