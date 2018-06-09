press release: The Madison Area Builders Association presents the Parade of Homes! As always, we are very proud of our builders and developers for putting on what is sure to be a great showcase. Even if you're not interested in building a new home, tour and find inspiration for your own home - the style trends will be evident! The Parade of Homes is open Tuesday through Friday - 4:00pm – 8:00pm; and Saturday & Sunday -11:00am – 5:00pm

Happy Valley Addition, Windsor

Heritage Gardens, DeForest

Kilkenny Farms, Waunakee

The Legend at Bergamont, Oregon

Nordic Ridge, Stoughton

The Reserve, Sun Prairie

The Reserve at Stoner Prairie, Fitchburg

The Vineyards at Cambridge

Westbridge, Waunakee

Also:

Tone at Home with Pat's Gym at 2018 Parade of Homes, 9:00AM - 11:00AM, June 9, 2017, The Reserve of Sun Prairie | Stonehaven and North Thompson, Sun Prairie: Join the Madison Area Builder’s Association for the 2018 Parade of Homes Tone at Home fitness event at The Reserve in Sun Prairie. Hosted by Pat’s Gym, the one-hour boot camp will focus on high-intensity intervals and functional compound movements for a total body workout. Saints Madison Juice Co. will be onsite providing complimentary cold press juice for post-workout recovery. This event is free with the purchase of a Parade of Homes ticket and guests must bring their own yoga mat (or beach towel) and water. Rain or shine. For more information, please visit the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/event s/587327581644553/

Rock the House featuring Wayne Road, 5:00PM - 8:00PM, June 14, Kilkenny Farms in Waunakee, Freshford Drive: The Madison Area Builder’s Association is excited to rock the house with Wayne Road during the 2018 Parade of Homes at Kilkenny Farms in Waunakee. Guests are invited to enjoy a cold beer or beverage from Lone Girl Brewing, alongside savory bites from food trucks like CaliFresh, Hayne’s Kitchen and Kona Ice while listening to everyone’s favorite country and rock hits. This event is free with a Parade of Homes ticket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. For more information, please visit the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1660908167334132

Mad For Magnolia, 11:00AM - 5:00PM, June 16, The Vineyards at Cambridge, 813 Vineyard Drive, Cambridge: MABA is bringing a little inspiration from HGTV’s popular home renovating duo, Chip and Joanna Gaines, to the 2018 Parade of Homes. The local maker’s market will showcase a variety of goods from over 35 artisans, craftspeople and food vendors. From small furniture and home décor to jewelry and clothing, there is something for everyone during the Mad for Magnolia event. This event is free with a Parade of Homes ticket and open to all ages (families encouraged!). Guests will enjoy a selection of beer, wine and food for purchase from Cambridge Winery and Camrock Café. Rain or shine. All you need is a ticket to The 2018 Parade of Homes! For more information, please visit event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1864139336958937/

Rock the House with The LoveMonkeys, 6:00PM - 8:00PM, June 21, 2018, The Reserve at Sun Prairie | Stonehaven and North Thompson, Sun Prairie: The Madison Area Builder’s Association is excited to rock the house with The LoveMonkeys during the 2018 Parade of Homes at The Reserve in Sun Prairie. Guests are invited to enjoy a cold beer or beverage from Lone Girl Brewing, alongside savory bites from food trucks like Blowing Smoke, Jolly Frog, Kona Ice and dZi Little Tibet Food Cart while listening to everyone’s favorite pop rock hits. This event is free with a Parade of Homes ticket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Rain or shine.

Tone at Home with The Barre Code, 9:00AM - 11:00AM, June 23, 2018, The Reserve in Stoner Prairie | 2791 South Seminole Highway, Fitchburg: Join the Madison Area Builder’s Association for the 2018 Parade of Homes Tone at Home fitness event at The Reserve at Stoner Prairie in Fitchburg. Hosted by The Barre Code, the one-hour total body workout consists of full-range-of-motion strength training exercises designed to challenge every major muscle. Saints Madison Juice Co. will be onsite providing complimentary cold press juice for post-workout recovery. This event is free with the purchase of a Parade of Homes ticket and guests must bring their own yoga mat (or beach towel) and water. Rain or shine.

For info on more special events for ticketholders, visit the website.