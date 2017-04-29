Parched Eagle Brewpub Second Anniversary Party

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Celebrate our second anniversary with the return of our anniversary beer, La Chingada Caca Maibock, and more. 2 pm-midnight.

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-204-9192

