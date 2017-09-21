Parent Engagement: Prepping Students for Academic Success

NAACP Dane County forum, with talks by Gloria Ladson-Billings (UW School of Education, author of The Dream Keepers: Successful Teachers of African American Children), Willie Larkin (former president, Grambling State University), Jaia Davis (Elvehjem Elementary student), 6 pm, 9/21, Wright Middle School; 6 pm, 9/26, La Follette High School. Free.

