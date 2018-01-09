press release: Parent Support Group meetings will resume meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at Briarpatch Youth Services. Meetings will vary between general check-ins and guest speakers. General check-in meetings are not topic driven, rather a guided discussion about recent highs/lows, and an opportunity to receive support/feedback from other parent participants. Guest speakers are invited to provide information on topics important to parents/caregivers of adolescents and young adults who are experiencing difficulty with AODA use, truancy, peer relationships, and family conflict to name a few. *Saturday parent support group meetings have been discontinued.