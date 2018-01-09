Parent Support Group

Google Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-01-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-01-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-01-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-01-09 18:30:00

Briarpatch Youth Services 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Parent Support Group meetings will resume meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at Briarpatch Youth Services.  Meetings will vary between general check-ins and guest speakers.  General check-in meetings are not topic driven, rather a guided discussion about recent highs/lows, and an opportunity to receive support/feedback from other parent participants.  Guest speakers are invited to provide information on topics important to parents/caregivers of adolescents and young adults who are experiencing difficulty with AODA use, truancy, peer relationships, and family conflict to name a few.  *Saturday parent support group meetings have been discontinued. 

Info
Briarpatch Youth Services 2720 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Kids & Family, Support Groups
608-245-2550
Google Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-01-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-01-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-01-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-01-09 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-02-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-02-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-02-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-02-13 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-03-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-03-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-03-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-03-13 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-04-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-04-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-04-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-04-10 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-05-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-05-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-05-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Parent Support Group - 2018-05-08 18:30:00