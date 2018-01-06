Parenting Through Movement

press release:

Join this six week class and enjoy movement, music and fun with your young one! All this while improving and developing your movement connection (attunement) with them.

This class is for parents and caregivers and their children age 8 months to 4 years old. You will strengthen your attachment, learn positive interventions and help your child develop healthy social skills.

Classes are limited to 8 child participants and their parents and/or caregivers, so space is limited. Led by Dance/Movement Therapists Whitney Bush, MA, R-DMT and Genevieve Dunn, MA, R-DMT.

Saturdays, 1-2 pm, Jan. 6 - Feb. 10, 2018

$75/child for the 6-week session. Registration required.