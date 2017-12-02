press release:

First Steps: Three introductory sessions to Parenting Through Movement

Join this free class and enjoy movement, music and fun with your toddler! All this while improving and developing your movement connection (attunement) with them. This class is for parents and caregivers and their children age 8 months to 4 years old. You will strengthen your attachment, learn positive interventions and help your child develop healthy social skills.

Classes are limited to 8 child participants and their parents and/or caregivers, so space is limited. Led by Dance/Movement Therapists Whitney Bush, MA, R-DMT and Genevieve Dunn, MA, R-DMT.

Saturdays, 1-2 pm, December 2, 9, 16, 2017, at the Hancock Center, 16 North Hancock St.

No Fee; Registration required. For more information about First Steps or Parenting Through Movement Classes offered by the Hancock Center for Dance/Movement Therapy, or to register, please contact Genevieve Dunn, (608) 251-0908 x19 or genevieve@hancockcenter.net.