Pariah

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

In this engaging, wholly original film, a black, lesbian high schooler (Adepero Oduye) is uncomfortable in the bar scene and frustrated at home. It's a coming-out film, but it breaks that mold by being thoroughly unpredictable.

press release: USA | 84 min | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Dee Rees

"At its heart is an incandescent performance by Ms. Oduye, who captures the jagged mood swings of late adolescence with a wonderfully spontaneous fluency." - Stephen Holden (The New York Times)

