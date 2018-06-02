× Expand Dane County Parks A map of the Lower Yahara River Trail.

press release: Celebrating our Connected Communities

June 2, 2018, @Lake Farm County Park and McDaniel Park,10:00am-7:00pm

Dane County has wonderful parks and some of the best off road paths and access in the world. The Parks & Trails Unite Festival will celebrate these amazing resources and the community connections that they provide. This free event will take place on Lake Waubesa at Lake Farm County Park and McDaniel Park, celebrating the new Lower Yahara River Trail which includes a mile-long boardwalk bridge that connects the two parks and provides an off-road trail connection between Madison and McFarland that didn’t previously exist. This free festival will include live music, food carts, educational and cultural displays, live demonstrations, activity stations for adults and kids, pontoon rides, a biergarten, and other activities, too numerous to list.

The funds raised will help build capacity of Dane County volunteers and the sixteen friends groups that support individual county parks. The work that these individuals do for the betterment of Dane County Parks and our communities is essential. Last year the parks had over 3,500 volunteers that put in an unbelievable 66,880 hours. That equates to well over a million dollars in labor.

We hope you will join us at this festival to celebrate and support the parks and trails you love! Find out more about the event on the Dane County Parks website or on Facebook.