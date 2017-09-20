Parks & Trails Unite Festival Preview

press release:

Parks & Trails Unite Festival - Special Preview Event

Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison

September 20, 2017 – 3:30-6:30 pm

Dane County Parks, in conjunction with the Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment and United Madison, invites you to help us celebrate our newly completed Lower Yahara River Trail boardwalk bridge – the longest boardwalk constructed solely for non-motorized transportation in North America! Join in the celebration!

Join us for a special preview event on September 20, 2017 that will take you on a tour of the new trail and give you a sneak peek of the 2018 Parks & Trails Unite Festival, a free festival that will unite, bridge and lift up our community while also celebrating the connections that our parks and trails provide. Funds raised from the Festival and Preview events will not only support the Dane County Parks volunteer program, a critical component in maintaining the county’s more than 15,000 acres of land and 100 miles of trails, but will also support United Madison and local area nonprofits.

Preview Event Schedule:

3:30 – 4:00 : Hors d'oeuvres and drinks

4:00 – 5:00 : Presentations

5:00 – 6:00 : Trail Tour

6:00 – 6:30 : Trestle Talk

Learn more about this event, sponsorship opportunities, and purchase tickets online: http://danecountyparks.com/ unite-festival