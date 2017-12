Paroaria performs music of the Dave Holland Quintet

Saturday, January 27, 8 pm, North Street Cabaret, 610 North St.

$10

Paroaria is a group of Madison musicians performing jazz composed during our lifetime. On tap for January 27 is the music of the Dave Holland Quintet and Gateway in tribute to groundbreaking bassist Dave Holland.

Paroaria:

Jonathan Greenstein, tenor sax

Darren Sterud, trombone

Vince Jesse, guitar

John Christensen, bass

Tim Cieplowski, drums