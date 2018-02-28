RSVP for Parties of Note

press release: Behind the Scenes at NBC 15

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 | 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

615 Forward Drive, Madison

Almost full!

This is your chance to tour the new NBC 15 studios — from green room to green screen. Ever wondered what goes into producing a TV newscast? Find out, as you go behind the scenes of a state-of-the-art broadcasting facility. Tour the studios, watch a live broadcast, and meet the news anchors and staff who make the station tick. NBC 15 is a long-time media partner of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and is pleased to support Parties of Note.

Hosts: Linda and Andy Abelman, NBC 15

Dress: Casual

$60 per person ($35 tax deductible). Limited to 22 guests

MSOL's 2018 Parties of Note is the twelfth in our series of themed parties to benefit the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Once again we have activities, menus and venues to appeal to a wide variety of interests and tastes. Due to last year’s demand we have increased the number of parties and have repeats of some of the most popular parties from previous years.

All parties are limited in the number of guests and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for reservations is two weeks prior to the date of the event except where noted, but early reservations are highly recommended since all parties quickly sold out last year. Approximately two weeks before the party you will receive directions and parking information.

This year’s party lineup features well-known hosts, behind-the-scenes venues, outdoor adventures, musical entertainment, and more. And, of course, with all our parties you will enjoy fabulous food and the comradery of your fellow music enthusiasts.

The Madison Symphony Orchestra League and the Madison Symphony Orchestra are most grateful to our Party Hosts/Sponsors for their generous support and participation in this project. All proceeds will be used for the Education and Community Engagement activities of the Madison Symphony Orchestra.