Party for the Planet

to Google Calendar - Party for the Planet - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Party for the Planet - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Party for the Planet - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 iCalendar - Party for the Planet - 2018-04-22 12:30:00

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: This Sunday Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo will hold an Earth Day Party for the Planet Celebration. The event will run this Sunday April 22, from 12:30-3:30pm. Below is the schedule of events.

-          Free tree saplings courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

-          Meet our education Ambassador Animals

-          Visit the Madison Gas and Electric solar energy cart and Chevy Bolt

-          Visit the activity tent for coloring, face painting and Funbooks

-          Paint the windows in the Aviary entrance

-          Kids' Tree Climb courtesy of the Dane County Regional Arborist Group (weather permitting) 11-4pm

-          Zookeeper Chats between 1pm and 3pm around grounds

o   1pm Meet the Penguin Keeper (penguin exhibit)

o   2pm Polar Bear Training (bear training wall between bear exhibits)

o   3pm Orangutan Chat (orangutan exhibit)

-          Spring themed enrichment for animals throughout the Zoo all day

Info
Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Environment, Kids & Family
608-258-9490
to Google Calendar - Party for the Planet - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Party for the Planet - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Party for the Planet - 2018-04-22 12:30:00 iCalendar - Party for the Planet - 2018-04-22 12:30:00