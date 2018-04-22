Party for the Planet
Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: This Sunday Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo will hold an Earth Day Party for the Planet Celebration. The event will run this Sunday April 22, from 12:30-3:30pm. Below is the schedule of events.
- Free tree saplings courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Meet our education Ambassador Animals
- Visit the Madison Gas and Electric solar energy cart and Chevy Bolt
- Visit the activity tent for coloring, face painting and Funbooks
- Paint the windows in the Aviary entrance
- Kids' Tree Climb courtesy of the Dane County Regional Arborist Group (weather permitting) 11-4pm
- Zookeeper Chats between 1pm and 3pm around grounds
o 1pm Meet the Penguin Keeper (penguin exhibit)
o 2pm Polar Bear Training (bear training wall between bear exhibits)
o 3pm Orangutan Chat (orangutan exhibit)
- Spring themed enrichment for animals throughout the Zoo all day