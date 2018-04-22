press release: This Sunday Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo will hold an Earth Day Party for the Planet Celebration. The event will run this Sunday April 22, from 12:30-3:30pm. Below is the schedule of events.

- Free tree saplings courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

- Meet our education Ambassador Animals

- Visit the Madison Gas and Electric solar energy cart and Chevy Bolt

- Visit the activity tent for coloring, face painting and Funbooks

- Paint the windows in the Aviary entrance

- Kids' Tree Climb courtesy of the Dane County Regional Arborist Group (weather permitting) 11-4pm

- Zookeeper Chats between 1pm and 3pm around grounds

o 1pm Meet the Penguin Keeper (penguin exhibit)

o 2pm Polar Bear Training (bear training wall between bear exhibits)

o 3pm Orangutan Chat (orangutan exhibit)

- Spring themed enrichment for animals throughout the Zoo all day