Party on the Prairie
Faville Grove Sanctuary W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
press release: Faville Grove Sanctuary turns 20 years old this summer! To honor the dedication of the sanctuary's resident managers, land stewards, volunteers, and supporters, please join us for a Party on the Prairie! Guided hikes through the restorations, pictures and throwbacks from the last two decades, food, drinks, and the Prairie Bayou Cajun Band are all on the agenda.
Info
Faville Grove Sanctuary W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551 View Map
Environment