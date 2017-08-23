press release: Pasture walk season continues in Dane County with a soil health-focused pasture walk on Wednesday, August 23rd from 1 to 3pm. RG Miller & Sons, a four-generation organic dairy farm near East Bristol, are our hosts for this pasture walk. The farm has 450 cows on 450 acres of certified organic pasture and milk in a 30-cow rotary parlor.

The foundation of high quality feed and healthy animals, soil is the focus of this pasture walk. Justin Morris, NRCS Regional Soil Health Specialist will lead a demonstration on soil health in pastures. Using a rainfall simulator, Justin will compare the soils on different fields of the farm. The demonstration will include a discussion on aggregate stability and infiltration.

The farm is a member of Organic Valley and a field specialist will be on hand to take us on a tour of their diverse pastures. We will discuss pasture renovation and selecting appropriate species.

The pasture walk will be located at 1706 County Road V, Columbus. The event is free but we encourage you to pre-register. Visit the Dane County Grazing Network website for more information and to register for the upcoming pasture walks: https://fyi.uwex.edu/ danecountyag/dairy/dane- county-grazing-network/ Dane County UW-Extension and Land and Water Resource Department are organizing this event. If you have any questions please contact, Jennifer Blazek, at 608-224-3717, or blazek.jennifer@countyofdane. com