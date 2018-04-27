Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound

press release: Madison-based, nationally recognized roots musician, Pat Ferguson, celebrates the release of his first solo album Light of Day / Dark of Night with the Stoughton Opera House on Friday, April 27, at 7:30 pm. The founding member and lead guitarist for Smokin’ Bandits took to his own with a fifteen year solo career that had him touring and performing with world-class musicians, Country Music and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famers, and Grammy Award winners. Produced by Adam Greuel of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Light of Day/ Dark of Night shines a light on Ferguson’s years of collaboration as the album features a host of names familiar to those ingratiated with the Americana scene: Jacob Jolliff (Yonder Mountain String Band), Kyle Keegan (Ben Howard), Kenny Leiser (Wheelhouse), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans & Great American Taxi), Sarah Vos (Dead Horses), and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Pat Ferguson and his friends are bound to make this album release show a good old fashioned party!