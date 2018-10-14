Fresh from receiving the 2018 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master award, Pat Metheny will jazz audiences in Shannon Hall on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 8pm. Antonio Sanchez, Linda May Han Oh & Gwilym Simcock will play with him.

Pricing is as follows: UW-Madison Students $15, Union Member and non-UW students $45, $50, $69, UW-Madison Faculty/staff $47, $52, $72, and General Public $50, $55, $75. Tickets will be available on Saturday, April 21. Tickets available here.

Pat Metheny first emerged into the international jazz scene in 1974. Since then, he has developed a trademark playing style: a blend of loose and flexible articulation usually found in horn players, and improvisational skills that are grounded in the jazz tradition of melody, swing, and the blues.

Besides his most recent award, Metheny became recently the youngest member inducted into the Downbeat Hall of Fame. He has won 20 Grammys over the course of his career, including Best Contemporary Jazz Album, Best Jazz Fusion Performance and Best New Age Album.

Throughout his career, Pat Metheny has redefined jazz by utilizing new technology and constantly working to evolve the potential of his instrument. With the release of his first album, Bright Size Life (1975), Metheny reinvented the traditional "jazz guitar" sound for a new generation of players.

This performance is presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater’s Performing Arts Committee. This concert is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wisconsin Arts Board.