Now in its 5th year, the Paths to Healing Conference continues to provide support and explore what communities can do to respond to the needs of sexual abuse survivors. The conference is intended for child sex abuse survivors – particularly male survivors – supportive allies, advocates, health and mental health professionals, and law enforcement.

Keynote speaker this year is Corey Ingram , MSW. Corey is a consultant, a Board member of Project Unity, USA, and leads a men's victim advocacy group called True Strength. True Strength engages men around issues of interpersonal violence, bystander accountability, and healthy masculinity. There will be nine additional breakout sessions throughout the day for professionals, survivors, and survivior allies.

Event Details: Paths to Healing will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Madison from 8:30am-5:00pm

Cost: The cost is $40 for advanced registration and $50 the day of the event. Payments should be made to OutReach at 2701 International Ln #101, Madison, WI 53704 (or online). NOTE: Please have your check made out to OutReach, with a note that says "PATHS TO HEALING" on the check.

This event is presented by Solidarity with Child Abuse Victims/Survivors, in collaboration with OutReach, Inc, Rape Crisis Center, Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Canopy Center, Proud Theater, UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence.

For more information, please call OutReach at 255-8582 and ask for Angie. Also e-mail at angier@lgbtoutreach.org