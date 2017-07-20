Patrick Rothfuss, Kevin Hearne

press release: Join A Room of One's Own and the Wisconsin Book Festival in welcoming two beloved authors of fantasy and science fiction for an event in conversation at the Madison Public Library - Downtown!

Kevin Hearne is the New York Times bestselling author of The Iron Druid Chronicles and the upcoming A Plague of Giants. Kevin has been known to frolic unreservedly with dogs. He is probably frolicking right now and posing to his dog such timeless rhetorical classics as “Who’s a good boy?” and “Who wants a snack?” He hugs trees, rocks out to old-school heavy metal, and still reads comic books. He lives with his wife and son in a wee, snug cottage. Find him online at kevinhearne.com/, on Facebook, and on Twitter @KevinHearne.

Patrick Rothfuss’ first novel, The Name of the Wind, won the Quill Award and was a Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year. Its sequel, The Wise Man’s Fear, debuted at #1 on The New York Times bestseller chart and won the David Gemmell Legend Award. His novels have appeared on NPR’s Top 100 Science Fiction/Fantasy Books list and Locus’ Best 21st Century Fantasy Novels list. Pat lives in Wisconsin, where he brews mead, builds box forts with his children, and runs Worldbuilders, a book-centered charity that has raised more than six million dollars for Heifer International. He can be found at patrickrothfuss.com and on Twitter at @patrickrothfuss