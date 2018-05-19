Patriot Tour Launch

press release: Join the Nation of Patriots™ (NoP) as we launch the Ninth Annual Patriot Tour™ in downtown Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. The Patriot Tour is the NoP's main fundraising event during which one American flag travels 14,500 miles over 110 days through the 48 continental states on the back of a motorcycle, raising awareness and funds for disabled veterans and their families.

10 a.m. – Ninth Annual Launch ceremony begins

11 a.m. – Tour departs for its first stop in Fennimore, Wisconsin

Saturday, May 19

200 block of Front Street, Downtown Beaver Dam

Free to attend, registration & waiver required to ride with the Tour to Fennimore

For more information about the Patriot Tour, Nation of Patriots and to volunteer, sponsor and/or donate, visit nationofpatriots.org