Madison Senior Center and Madison Public Library are co-hosting this brown bag lunch series at the Madison Senior Center. Patty Loew, a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Departments of Life Sciences Communication and Civil Society and Community Research, will discuss her book "Seventh Generation Earth Ethics", a collection of biographies of Native American environmental leaders. I'm a documentary producer, and former broadcast journalist in public and commercial television. A member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, she is the author of four books: Native People of Wisconsin, which is used by 18,000 Wisconsin school children as a social studies textbook; Teachers Guide to Native People of Wisconsin; Indian Nations of Wisconsin: Histories of Endurance and Renewal; and Seventh Generation Earth Ethics, a collection of biographies of Native American environmental leaders