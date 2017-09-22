press release: A Room of One's Own is delighted to welcome local author Paul Buhle for the launch of his latest graphic novel, Johnny Appleseed!

John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed, made himself the stuff of legend by spreading the seeds of apple trees from Wisconsin to Indiana. Along with that, he offered the seeds of nonviolence and vegetarianism, good relationships with Native Americans, and peace among the settlers. This is a graphic biography of the green dreamer of the American Frontier, the legendary John Chapman, from Brown University scholar Paul Buhle (Red Rosa) and award-winning cartoonist Noah Van Sciver (The Hypo: The Melancholic Young Lincoln).

Paul Buhle, a 1960s Madisonian and publisher here of the SDS magazine RADICAL AMERICA, has written and edited several histories of the Madison Left including HISTORY AND THE NEW LEFT, a biography of William Appleman Williams and IT STARTED IN WISCONSIN, a documentary of the Uprising, co-edited with Mari Jo Buhle.

Noah Van Sciver is an Ignatz award-winning cartoonist who first came to comic readers’ attention with his critically acclaimed comic book series Blammo. His work has appeared in Spongebob comics, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Best American Comics, as well as countless graphic anthologies. Van Sciver is a regular contributor to Mad magazine and has created five graphic novels including The Hypo, Saint Cole, and Fante Bukowski.