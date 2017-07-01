Paul Bunyan vs. Hals Halson
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin
What will happen when the two giant lumberjacks, Paul Bunyan and Hals Halson, meet in the North Woods?! "Grow" your beard and build a log cabin after the story--just like a Wisconsin lumberjack!
Story Saturday at the Wisconsin Historical Museum features fun and exciting Wisconsin stories geared toward families and kids. Activities and crafts bring the stories to life!

