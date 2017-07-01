Paul Bunyan vs. Hals Halson

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

What will happen when the two giant lumberjacks, Paul Bunyan and Hals Halson, meet in the North Woods?! "Grow" your beard and build a log cabin after the story--just like a Wisconsin lumberjack! 

Story Saturday at the Wisconsin Historical Museum features fun and exciting Wisconsin stories geared toward families and kids. Activities and crafts bring the stories to life!

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

608-264-6555

