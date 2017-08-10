Paul Cauthen
East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Sunset Music Series returns to the East Side Club for 2017, on the second and fourth Thursdays, June through August. Each night features an emerging touring musician and a local opener.
Time: Music 6 - 9pm, TIki Bar opens at 4pm, Food Carts
Cost: $5 advance ($7 DOS) Season pass to be available, online and through email list.
August 10: Paul Cauthen (Tyler, Texas) ayall-ternative/country/rock/soul/gospel; Local opener TBA
On a Sturgill Simpson trajectory, with high respect he really sounds of Elvis, Roy Orbison, Waylon Jennings, the Everly Brothers.
Sponsors: Ale Asylum, Isthmus, Howard Johnson, The Monona East Side Business Alliance, Monona State Bank, Madison Media Institute, First Weber, The Blue Umbrella
Info
