Paul Cauthen

East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Sunset Music Series returns to the East Side Club for 2017, on the second and fourth Thursdays, June through August. Each night features an emerging touring musician and a local opener.

Time: Music 6 - 9pm, TIki Bar opens at 4pm, Food Carts

Cost: $5 advance ($7 DOS)  Season pass to be available, online and through email list.

August 10Paul Cauthen (Tyler, Texas) ayall-ternative/country/rock/soul/gospel; Local opener TBA

On a Sturgill Simpson trajectory, with high respect he really sounds of Elvis, Roy Orbison, Waylon Jennings, the Everly Brothers.

Sponsors: Ale Asylum, Isthmus, Howard Johnson, The Monona East Side Business Alliance, Monona State Bank, Madison Media Institute, First Weber, The Blue Umbrella

East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Sunset Music Series

608-222-9131

