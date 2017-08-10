press release: Sunset Music Series returns to the East Side Club for 2017, on the second and fourth Thursdays, June through August. Each night features an emerging touring musician and a local opener.

Time: Music 6 - 9pm, TIki Bar opens at 4pm, Food Carts

Cost: $5 advance ($7 DOS) Season pass to be available, online and through email list.

August 10 : Paul Cauthen (Tyler, Texas) ayall-ternative/country/rock/soul/gospel; Local opener TBA

On a Sturgill Simpson trajectory, with high respect he really sounds of Elvis, Roy Orbison, Waylon Jennings, the Everly Brothers.

Sponsors: Ale Asylum, Isthmus, Howard Johnson, The Monona East Side Business Alliance, Monona State Bank, Madison Media Institute, First Weber, The Blue Umbrella