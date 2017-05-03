Paul Dietrich Quintet

U.S. Bank Building-Capitol Square 1 S. Pinckney St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

JAZZ AT FIVE FUNDRAISER…     See the capital, the lakes, hear terrific jazz, the light, the reflections.  Deck opens at 5:30, music starts at 6:00 by the Paul Dietrich Wisconsin Quintet, beer, pizzas, silent auction until 8:00 pm.  Wednesday May third at fourth floor of the US Bank building, 1 South Pinckney fourth floor on the deck.

Tickets at $20 in advance, $30 at the door and can be purchased at www.jazzatfive.org  or send an email to info@jazzatfive.org  

Let’s kick off the 2017 season in style with an evening of jazz, friends and Capital Beer with great outdoor views of Madison and the capital.

