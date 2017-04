Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm

$10 at the door

The Chicago-based Paul Dietrich Quintet celebrates the release of their second album, Focus. Trumpeter and composer Dietrich, a Madison resident since 2013, is joined by some of Chicago's best young jazz musicians - saxophonist Dustin Laurenzi, pianist Paul Bedal, bassist Tim Ipsen and drummer Andrew Green.