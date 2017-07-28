press release:This Friday, July 28, the Paul Dietrich Quintet will be at the historic Thrasher Opera House in Green Lake, playing a CD release concert for the group's new album, Focus, just out this summer. The concert is at 7:30 p.m.; doors/bar open at 6:45.

Dietrich is a Midwest-based trumpet player, composer, arranger, educator, and the 2017 recipient of the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium's Artistic Development grant. Constantly absorbing music from a wide range of influences, Paul creates music that synthesizes the sounds of classic and modern jazz, Western classical music, folk, progressive rock and other diverse genres.

This project is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.

Thank you Boerson Farm for sponsoring live music in Green Lake! Tickets are $20 and available at the Thrasher office, Horicon Bank (Green Lake); Webster’s Marketplace, Ripon Drug (Ripon); Twister (Princeton), by phone at (920) 294-4279 or online at www.thrasheroperahouse.com.