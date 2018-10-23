Paul Jacobs

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Paul Jacobs, Grammy-winning artist and established member of the Juilliard School Organ Department, brings a dazzling debut to the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture Hall. As Jacobs made history in performing Bach’s organ works in their entirety – over an 18-hour period – the organist continues to uphold Bach’s meticulous composition talents with an all-Bach program on the Overture Concert Organ. The former mentor and teacher of Greg Zelek further rejuvenates the multifaceted instrument with discipline through a series of astonishing numbers.

608-258-4141
