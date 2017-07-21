press release: Paul Selig is considered one of the foremost spiritual channels in the world today and his acclaimed books including I Am the Word and The Book of Mastery teach a clear & practical prescription for personal growth. Deepak Chopra recently described Paul's teachings as "authentic, straightforward truth, straight from the sourcefield."

Join us as Paul channels his Guides live during an interactive discussion on the teachings in his critically acclaimed new book, The Book of Truth, which lays out techniques for aligning to a new life. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Paul’s guides.

Admission to the event at Room is FREE.