Paul Stiegler
Spring Green General Store and Cafe 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Free.
press release: Paul Stiegler: “The music making process has become more than just a form of expression, but has become an integral part of who I am and how I interpret the world.” Paul will share songs from his CD, Days Gone By. A son of the upper Midwest, Paul has traveled and lived around the world and now calls Madison home.
Info
Spring Green General Store and Cafe 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Music