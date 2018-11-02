× Expand Michael Schwartz Paula Poundstone

press release: With smart, observational humor and a legendary spontaneous interaction with the crowd, Paula Poundstone is one of our country’s pre-eminent comedians. She improvises with a crowd like a Jazz musician, swinging in unexpected directions without a plan, without a net. There’s a disarming ease in her craft, an immediate sense that she’s so quick on her feet you need never worry about the possibility of something going wrong.

Paula is recognized on Comedy Central’s list of ‘The 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time,’ she won an American Comedy Award for Best Female Standup Comic, and she is included in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time.

Presented by FPC Live.